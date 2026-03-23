IT'S OFFICIAL: Nebraska men will face Iowa in Sweet Sixteen

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — It's official: The Nebraska men will play Iowa in the Sweet Sixteen on Thursday, March 26 in Houston.

The No. 9 Hawkeyes narrowly beat defending national champion and No. 1 seed Florida 73-72.

Alvaro Folgueiras hit the game-winning three-pointer with four seconds left, and the Gators could not respond in time.

This will be the third meeting this season between Nebraska and Iowa.

The Hawkeyes won the first matchup 57-52 on Feb. 17 in Iowa City, and the Huskers evened the season series in Lincoln on March 8, winning 84-75.

We will update this story when game times are announced.