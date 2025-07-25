NASCAR to hold first-ever street race on active military base in California

NASCAR will be bringing street races to an active military base for the first time ever next year in San Diego.

The racing organization said the three-day event, which will take place in June 2026 at Naval Base Coronado, will be the first of its kind.

However, this will be NASCAR's second street course in its modern era — the Chicago Street Course has hosted racing events for the past three seasons.

Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s executive vice president, chief venue & racing innovation officer, said the track is not set in stone yet, but it will be a blend of traditional street racing that will include racing past military aircraft.

The event is scheduled to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy.

“We contemplated a number of places, not just in San Diego, but the greater Southern California region,” Kennedy said. “Naturally, I think we all started to gravitate towards the military base, seeing that we knew that the 250th anniversary was upcoming, our natural ties that we have to the military and then the location of it. I mean, you couldn’t ask for a better location than Coronado, sitting between downtown San Diego, the Pacific Ocean and not far from Tijuana, either.”

The San Diego street race will mark NASCAR’s return to Southern California for the first time since February 2024.

