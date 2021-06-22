Nassib's jersey reportedly top-selling NFL jersey on Fanatics day after announcement

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib's jersey is the top-selling NFL jersey on Fanatics on Monday and Tuesday.

This comes a day after Nassib came out as gay, becoming the first active NFL player to do so.

Nassib also announced that he would be donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, which focuses on suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth.

After his announcement, the NFL matched the donation.

Nassib was drafted in the third round by the Cleveland Browns in 2016. He also made a stop in Tampa Bay before landing in Las Vegas.

Nassib has 20.5 sacks and 36 tackles for loss in 73 career appearances.

