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Nebraska men's basketball receives warm welcome at Lincoln Airport after making Sweet Sixteen

The Huskers beat Vanderbilt 74-72 in a thrilling second-round game of the NCAA Tournament.
Nebraska men's basketball returns to the Lincoln Airport after making the Sweet Sixteen
Nebraska Athletics/Lincoln Airport
Nebraska men's basketball returns to the Lincoln Airport after making the Sweet Sixteen
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LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska men's basketball team was welcomed by a crowd of Husker fans at the Lincoln Airport when they returned from Oklahoma City on Sunday.

https://x.com/HuskerMBB/status/2035771312522580053

They were fresh off their thrilling 74-72 win over Vanderbilt in the NCAA Tournament, sending NU to its first Sweet Sixteen in program history.

Nebraska will face either defending national champion Florida or Iowa in Houston.

The Hawkeyes and Gators face off Sunday at 6:10 p.m. central time.

We will keep you posted when game times for the next round are announced.

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