Nebraska women's basketball falls to Baylor in first round of NCAA Tournament

DURHAM, N.C. (KMTV) — The Nebraska women's basketball team's season came to an end Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 11 seed Huskers lost to No. 6 seed Baylor 67-62.

Three NU players scored in double digits, led by Britt Prince with 27.

Logan Nissley followed with 11 and Jessica Petrie had 10.

After Nebraska held the lead for the third quarter and part of the fourth, Baylor tied it at 53 with 4:04 remaining in the contest.

With less than four minutes to go, Petrie was called for an "unobserved flagrant one" foul. Taliah Scott made both free throws for the Bears to give them a 55-53 lead.

Prince scored eight points in the final three minutes, but Baylor kept responding and maintaining the lead.

Nebraska ends the season with a 19-13 overall record.