No. 9 Iowa beats No. 10 Iowa St 27-17 to keep Cy-Hawk Trophy

Matthew Putney/AP
Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins (8) makes an interception in front of Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Matt Hankins, Xavier Hutchinson
Posted at 7:31 PM, Sep 11, 2021
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jack Campbell returned a fumble 6 yards for a touchdown and No. 10 Iowa ran its winning streak against No. 9 Iowa State to six games with a 27-17 victory that ruined the biggest home game in Cyclones history.

In the first Cy-Hawk game matching ranked teams, the Hawkeyes were not about to play the foil for Iowa State's feel-good story.

Iowa turned four takeaways into 20 points, ran its overall winning streak to eight games and its winning streak against ranked teams to five. Iowa has not won that many in a row against ranked opponents since 1960.

