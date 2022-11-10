Oklahoma State tries to remain in Big 12 hunt vs. Iowa St.

Iowa State (4-5, 1-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma State (6-3, 3-3), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST (ESPNU)

Line: Iowa State by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Oklahoma State leads 33-20-3.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma State still has an outside shot at reaching the Big 12 championship game, and a win against Iowa State would help. A loss would be the third straight for a team that just a month ago had been in the top 10 and had aspirations of winning a conference title and reaching the College Football Playoff. The Cyclones are trying to get to being bowl eligible and need to win two of three with Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and TCU remaining on the schedule.

KEY MATCHUP

Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers vs. Oklahoma State's defensive front. Dekkers ranks third in the Big 12 with 263.3 yards passing per game. Oklahoma State has a good defensive front that could cause him problems.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Iowa State: WR Xavier Hutchinson. He has 87 catches for 953 yards and six touchdowns this season. Oklahoma State's pass defense ranks last in the Big 12, allowing 291.6 yards passing per game.

Oklahoma State: RB Dominic Richardson. He leads the Cowboys with 502 yards rushing. The team is uncertain if Spencer Sanders will play quarterback as he fights through a shoulder injury. With the passing game in an uncertain position Richardson likely will have a significant role. Iowa State leads the Big 12 in rushing defense, allowing just 110.6 yards per game.

FACTS & FIGURES

Iowa State seeks its third win against Oklahoma State since 2000. ... Oklahoma State has sold out four consecutive home games, including this one. ... Iowa State allows an average of 6.1 points in the second half of games. ... Hutchinson has at least eight catches in every game this season. ... Iowa State's Will McDonald is a sack away from tying Aaron Hunt's Big 12 record of 34.0. ... Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor is a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. He ranks No. 7 in the FBS in solo tackles per game.

