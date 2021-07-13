Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

Roger Federer withdraws from Olympics after 'setback' with knee

items.[0].image.alt
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Switzerland's Roger Federer leaves the court after being defeated by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during the men's singles quarterfinals match on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Britain Wimbledon Tennis
Posted at 5:15 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 18:15:49-04

Swedish tennis star Roger Federer says he is withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics after experiencing "a setback” with his knee during the grass-court season.

The 39-year-old announced the news on social media.

"I am greatly disappointed as it has been an honor and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland," Federer said on Twitter.

According to the Associated Press, Federer's right knee was operated on twice last year.

Federer said on Twitter that he's already begun rehabbing his knee in hopes of returning to the tour "later this summer."

Federer did not participate in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games because of issues with his left knee, the AP reported.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
3 News Now This Morning

3 News Now This Morning