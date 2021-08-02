Watch
US women's soccer out of gold medal contention after Canada upset

Andre Penner/AP
Canada's Janine Beckie, left, and United States' Crystal Dunn battle for the ball during a women's semifinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Tokyo Olympics Soccer
Posted at 6:10 AM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 07:11:47-04

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Jessie Fleming scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute and Canada earned a 1-0 semifinal victory over the United States in the Olympic women’s soccer competition.

Canada goes on to face the winner of the late semifinal in Yokohama between Sweden and Australia.

The gold medal match is set for Friday at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

The U.S. has been knocked out of gold medal contention but still has a chance to win a bronze.

Canada had not won against the U.S. since 2001.

