Watch
Sports

Actions

Regents approve naming Iowa's football field for Duke Slater

items.[0].image.alt
Tom E. Puskar/AP
Sandra Wilkins smiles after unveiling the bust of her uncle Duke Slater at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement ceremony Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in Canton, Ohio. (Tom E. Puskar/AP Images for NFL)
Hall of Fame inductee ceremony
Posted at 1:20 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 14:20:45-04

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The field at Iowa's Kinnick Stadium will be named for Duke Slater. He was the trailblazing Black football player who was an All-American tackle a century ago.

The university's Board of Regents approved the naming of the field during its meeting in Cedar Falls. Slater went to high school in Clinton, Iowa, and played for the Hawkeyes from 1918 to 1921. He helped the 1921 Hawkeyes finish 7-0. He played 10 seasons in the NFL and went on to become a judge in Chicago. He will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
3 News Now This Morning

3 News Now This Morning