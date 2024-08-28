Travis Kelce buys stake in racehorse appropriately named 'Swift Delivery'

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce must think girlfriend Taylor Swift is his good luck charm, now becoming the partial owner of a racehorse that shares part of her name.

The horse, named "Swift Delivery," is a 3-year-old gelding.

Barry Irwin, founder and CEO of horse race company Team Valor International shared the news in a press release Tuesday, saying that Kelce and the Zoldan Family, who own Phantom Fireworks, recently acquired a significant share of Team Valor's interest in the horse.

Irwin recounted how all this came to be.

“It’s very exciting,” Irwin told The Associated Press. “I met him at the Kentucky Derby and got to spend some time with him and stuff, and we talked about horses and everything. When this horse came to light and it was owned by one of my partners already, with the name I figured this has got to be a no-brainer.”

Kelce’s older brother and former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce poked fun at his brother’s latest investment.

“But does it have an enlarged heart…. Can this horse do it with a broken heart!” Jason Kelce wrote in a repost on X of the news.

The joke is a reference to Swift’s song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” off her latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Irwin told AP the horse is not named for the pop star, but that it's a “total coincidence.”

Kelce attended the Kentucky Derby earlier this year with the Zoldans, due to his close friendship with Alex Zoldan, the son of Phantom Fireworks founder and CEO Bruce Zoldan.

Swift Delivery has won his past two starts at Toronto’s Woodbine Racetrack. His next start, with jockey Patrick Husbands, is a 1-mile race at the same track on Saturday.

