UCLA Bruins basketball player arrested for allegedly spitting at Arizona fan

UCLA basketball player Mac Etienne was arrested Thursday after the Bruins lost to Pac-12 rival Arizona for allegedly spitting at a Wildcats fan.

According to the University of Arizona police, as Bruins players walked off the court through a tunnel after the game, an officer observed Etienne turn toward the stands and spit at a spectator.

After speaking with the fan, who wanted to press charges, police said Etienne was cited on suspicion of misdemeanor assault and then released.

According to the Associated Press, Arizona fans were jeering Bruins players when the incident occurred.

ESPN reported that Etienne did not play due to sitting out with a knee injury.

UCLA said they are aware of the alleged incident and are reviewing it, telling the AP in a statement that they are "committed to and expects the highest level of sportsmanship."