Utah unveils name and logo for the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Games

The return of the Olympics to Utah has a new name and new logo as the Games hit the momentous 3,000 day mark before the Beehive State once again welcomes the world.

In a ceremony Monday at Salt Lake City International Airport, Utah 2034 was unveiled as the official name for the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Games, which were awarded to the state last year.

With the Utah 2034 branding, the entire state will be represented as hosts for the Games, as opposed to the 2002 Winter Olympics, when just Salt Lake City was featured.

“From our capital of Salt Lake City out to every corner of our state, the Utah 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games should be shared by all Utahns,” said organizing committee President and Executive Chair Fraser Bullock. “We are all Utahns together! Faster, Higher, Stronger – Together.”

Utah 2034 The new Utah 2034 branding was unveiled 3000 days before the Winter Olympics return.

Along with the Utah 2034 name, a new transitional logo debuted at the airport ceremony and will be used until a Games-time logo is unveiled in 2029. The new logo, which includes the Olympic rings, was designed by local creative executive Molly Mazzolini and a team of designers.

“The Utah 2034 wordmark tells the story of the state of Utah and the athletes who will compete in 2034,” said committee Vice Chair Steve Starks. “The unique characters of Utah 2034 are embodied in it with shapes and angles reminiscent of the landforms of the American West, as well as those of athletes in action.”

Utah 2034 merchandise is set to be available online Monday at the Scripps News Group station in Salt Lake City.