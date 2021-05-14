Werner Park removes mask requirement per MLB directive

PAPILLION, Neb (KMTV) — According to a news release on Thursday, Werner Park received updated Health and Safety Protocols from Major League Baseball.

Part of those updated protocols allow for facilities that house MiLB teams to follow local health and safety policies as they relate to games and events at their facility.

As a result, and in line with current Nebraska and Sarpy County policies, face masks will no longer be a requirement inside Werner Park during games and events at the facility, effective Friday, May 14. This includes the NSAA Class B State Baseball games to be played at Werner Park beginning on May 15, as well as Omaha Storm Chasers and Union Omaha home games and any special events held at Werner Park.

Fans will still be required to wear a mask while entering the ballpark and while inside any fully enclosed space inside Werner Park.

The stadium will continue to have seating options available for fans to achieve social distancing. To discuss these options, please call the Werner Park Ticket Office at 402-738-5100.

All other current safety protocols at Werner Park, including the clear bag policy, cashless transactions, and increased cleaning, remain in effect.

To review all current and updated COVID-19 policies at Werner Park, please visit the COVID-19 page on omahastormchasers.com or unionomaha.com.

