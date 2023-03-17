Stacked haircuts are back—here’s what to know before you get one

The stacked haircut has made a comeback. That’s right, the once-classic cut that was popular in the ’60s is making a return this year. Often referred to as the stacked bob, the haircut is best known for its graduated layers in the back.

What’s great about this style is that it works well with all hair lengths including short, mid-length and long, as well as with straight, wavy or curly hair. It even looks great with side swept or curtain bangs. Because of the volume it produces, it works well for those with fine or thin hair.

How precise your cut is will determine how quickly you’ll need to return to the salon for your next trim. Since each layer in the back requires a precise cut (where the hair is “stacked”), more chic looks might require more frequent appointments. If bangs are involved, you can plan to go to the salon every six to eight weeks. Longer, wavy or curly stacked haircuts can stretch trims to roughly every 10 weeks to maintain shape and to eliminate split ends.

One of the best things about this haircut is that it doesn’t take long to style. While the layers do require a little finesse, you can style the cut easily by blowdrying with a round brush and a little product. You can also let your hair air dry.

The cool part about the stacked haircut is that there are several variations, from textured wavy bobs to chic and blunt looks.

In this post, you can see a fresh stacked bob on highlighted hair.

And here’s a more relaxed version on a woman who isn’t afraid to play with color. Her top section is silver while the underneath is purple.

This is a very polished, chic stacked bob.

For those wanting a little more length in the front, and a more textured look, this stacked bob is perfect.

This style even looks great on sleek, straight hair.

How To Ask For The Right Stacked Haircut

Since this isn’t a one-size-fits-all haircut, it’s important to communicate how you’d like to look with your hairstylist. Think about how you’d like the front and back of your hair to lay. Do you prefer to have strands fall past your chin in the front or would you like it shorter than that? Will you use hair product and let your hair air dry, or do you prefer to round brush it dry and style it with a flat iron? Hair stylists are visual people, so don’t hesitate to create a Pinterest board to support your vision.

Using different styling products can help you keep this haircut looking great. A mousse, gel or air dry cream can help keep curls or waves bouncy, while Moroccan oil will add shine to strands and keep flyaways at bay. Top it off with a finishing spray to help hold the look together for the rest of the day.

Who is ready to book an appointment for a new ‘do?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.