Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president

Swift endorsed Harris after the presidential debate on Tuesday. She also urged followers to make sure they are registered to vote.
George Walker IV/AP
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
In an Instagram post after the presidential debate on Tuesday, pop superstar Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris for president in 2024.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," Swift wrote.

Swift also encouraged followers to ensure they were resgistered to vote, and to vote early if possible.

This is a developing story. Stay with Scripps News for updates.

