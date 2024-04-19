Tesla recalls its Cybertrucks because of accelerator pedal issue

Automaker Tesla issued a recall for nearly 4,000 of its 2024 Cybertrucks after the company said accelerator pedals could become stuck and cause a crash if the vehicles accelerate unintentionally.

The company didn't immediately post the recall on its news page, but as Barrons reported on Friday, Tesla stock dropped for the sixth straight day after the Cybertruck recall news hit headlines.

At least 3,878 Cybertrucks were included in the recall, the National Highway and Transportation Safety Administration said, according to Reuters.

Scripps News reached out to the NHTSA for further comment on the matter, but didn't immediately receive a response.

The Wall Street Journal reported that soap used during the assembly process might have caused an issue with the pedals, causing them to stick and accelerate, the recall report said.

WSJ reported recently that new Cybertruck buyers had their delivery dates pushed back without a reason given by the company.

The NHTSA said it was not aware of any deaths, injuries or crashes associated with the problems listed in this latest recall. The voluntary recall includes Cybertrucks manufactured from November 2023 to April 2024. The company, led by billionaire Elon Musk, said it would repair or replace the accelerator pedal assembly in the trucks for free if owners contact Tesla and give the recall number SB-24-33-003, The Associated Press reported.

