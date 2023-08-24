These $13.99 jack-o’-lanterns are the perfect Pottery Barn dupe

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Sure, we’re still in August. But Starbucks and Dunkin’ have already brought out their pumpkin spice lattes, so it’s absolutely reasonable to start shopping for Halloween decor! And you don’t want to miss these low-priced decorative jack-o’-lanterns — especially since they look just like some much pricier ones at Pottery Barn.

If you want to make your porch or front stoop feel welcoming to treat to treaters, head over to Sam’s Club to buy this Member’s Mark Halloween 3-Piece Pumpkin Set for just $39.98.

These spooky, jet-black pumpkins are made of a metal material with an iron finish, which means they’re relatively durable to use year after year. And you can pop an LED, battery-powered candle into each to make them glow at night.

They come in three sizes: the biggest is 12 inches in diameter by 10.5 inches in height. The medium-sized is ones are 9.5 inches in diameter by 8.5 inches in height, and the smallest is 7 inches in diameter by 6 inches in height. They fit inside each other, so you can nest them when it’s time to store them away.

$39.98 at Sam’s Club

For comparison, if you buy all three of the Pottery Barn version, the total will come to over $125. But the price for the whole set at Sam’s Club is $39.98, which means each pumpkin costs just $13.33.

The set of jack-o’-lanterns isn’t available to ship, but you can buy ahead for pickup at your local Sam’s Club.

You can place these pumpkins either indoors or outdoors, and you can set the candles on a timer (glow for six hours and shut off for 18 hours).

If you don’t have a Sam’s Club membership, now’s the time to sign up. Through Sept. 30, you can become a member for $25, which is half of the regular price.

Sam’s Club has plenty of other cute and spooky decor items in its Halloween shop right now, and that includes other affordable finds for your porch, like this haunted house welcome mat for just $9.95.

These $13.99 jack-o'-lanterns are the perfect Pottery Barn dupe by Jennifer Graham Kizer

