This 4-piece outdoor sofa set is more than half off right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

After making it through a long winter season, there’s nothing quite as satisfying as prepping your outdoor space for spring.

But what happens when you go to uncover the patio furniture and realize the harsh summer sun has rendered your outdoor sofa cushions faded and dried out? It might be time for a new set. Lucky for you, this 4-piece set is drastically marked down on Walmart — it’s more than 50% off!

Revamp your outdoor patio with this unbeatable deal for $433.99. This Rattan Patio Sofa Set is large enough to seat four to five people comfortably and comes with a glass-topped coffee table to hold your food and cocktails. You get a lot of bang for your buck with this outdoor sofa set, including a furniture cover.

Crafted from high-quality PE rattan wicker and a steel frame, it boasts a chic finish, while the light khaki, 4-inch breathable seat cushions help you stay cool even on hot summer days. With an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars and more than 165 reviews, users remarked that this stylish set is comfortable, sturdy and a good value.

One person said, “The rattan sofa set is very modern and adds an outside living look. It’s worth every penny.”

If you’re looking for an outdoor set with a different seating arrangement, there are other options.

Marked down to $189.99 from $448 on Walmart, this four-piece set with an average 4.6 star rating offers an affordable way to update your outdoor seating area. The outdoor sofa set comes with a bench, two single sofas and a coffee table with a tempered glass top. Currently available in four colors (red, navy, turquoise and black), it would look great near a pool, in a garden or on a balcony. Reviewers like how it’s not too big but is solid and comfortable. Others found it to be an excellent value for the money.

If you have a big family or like to entertain, you might want to ensure there’s room for everyone. For only $499.99, this checkered wicker contemporary set holds four to six people and includes a glass-topped table. We like how the cushion covers remove for easy cleaning. There’s even a $25 coupon that can be applied to your order.

Are you longing to spend more time outside? Do these furniture sets inspire you to get your backyard ready for the new season?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.