1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Live
Watch
Alerts
Live
Watch
0
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
News
Local
National
3 News Now Investigators
Politics
Coronavirus
Latest Update
Travels in the Heartland
Faturday Food Finds
Skytracker 3
News Literacy Project
Education
Spelling Bee
The Rebound
America in Crisis
Back to School
September 11
Submit News Tips
Weather
Daily Forecast
Radar
Hourly Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cams
Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Sports
Boys High School Basketball
Girls High School Basketball
Creighton Basketball
Creighton Volleyball
Nebraska Basketball
Nebraska Football
Nebraska Volleyball
UNO Sports
Sports
Traffic
Coronavirus
One Year Later
Positively the Heartland
Cheap Eats
Two Americas
Moving Forward
Money
Don't Waste Your Money
Financial Fitness
Business News
Cheap Eat$
Entertainment
TV Listings
Shop The Heartland
Travels in the Heartland
Business Spotlight
Home Pros
Your Health Matters
Locally Owned Locally Loved
Marketplace
Home Pros
Your Health Matters
Locally Owned Locally Loved
Contests
Pet photo submissions
About Us
Contact Us
Staff
Jobs
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Tim Trudell (The Walking Tourists)
Social
Weather
Warmth for Winter