Trader Joe's issues 6th food recall since late July

Trader Joe's announced a recent recall of its Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales because it contains undeclared milk. The products have a "best before" date of 06/19/25 and Lot code 17023.

They were sold only in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

As of last week, Trader Joe's said no one reported becoming ill. Affected products have been removed from shelves and Trader Joe's is encouraging customers to return them for a refund.

Trader Joe's has reported six recalls since late July.

Two weeks ago, the company saidits Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds with "best if used by" dates of 03/01/24 – 03/05/24 may contain metal.

In July, Trader Joe's recalled its Fully Cooked Falafel because it may contain rocks. Trader Joe's Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup with "use by" dates 07/18/23 – 09/15/23 were recalled and may contain insects.

Its Almond Windmill Cookies with "sell by" dates of 10/02/23 and 10/19/23 through 10/21/23 were part of a recall along, with Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with a "sell by" date of 10/17/23 through 10/21/23. Those products may contain rocks, the company said.

"We have a close relationship with our vendors. We err on the side of caution and are proactive in addressing issues. We voluntarily take action quickly, aggressively investigating potential problems and removing the product from sale if there is any doubt about its safety or quality," Trader Joe's said.

In all recalls, Trader Joe's is encouraging customers to no longer consume the products and return them for a refund.

