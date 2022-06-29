OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 'Tis the season for traffic cones and slowdowns, but this isn't due to any construction.

A massive hole in the road led to some slowdowns on 13th and Jackson Streets in Omaha's Old Market.

The area around 13th and Jackson is currently blocked off and the intersection is no longer accessible.

According to a tweet from M.U.D., a water main break has been fixed in this area but "extended repairs" will be needed. A schedule for repairs is currently being assessed.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.