Hole-y Moley! Massive hole in the road blocks traffic on Jackson in downtown Omaha

With it being the season of the traffic cone, downtown Omaha is getting a piece of the action. Well, not in the traditional sense but it is catching a "hole" lot of attention.
Posted at 7:40 PM, Jun 28, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 'Tis the season for traffic cones and slowdowns, but this isn't due to any construction.

A massive hole in the road led to some slowdowns on 13th and Jackson Streets in Omaha's Old Market.

The area around 13th and Jackson is currently blocked off and the intersection is no longer accessible.

According to a tweet from M.U.D., a water main break has been fixed in this area but "extended repairs" will be needed. A schedule for repairs is currently being assessed.

