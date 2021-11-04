Husker gameday traffic tips from NDOT for Saturday's game against Ohio State

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) released traffic tips for Husker fans planning on driving to and from Saturday's game against Ohio State — starting with not driving while distracted.

The department said, "The Nebraska Department of Transportation is reminding motorists that there’s no place for distracted driving on Nebraska roads ahead of the home Husker football game against Ohio State."

It added, "With additional traffic in and around Lincoln and Memorial Stadium on gameday, NDOT strongly encourages drivers to put down their cell phones and pay attention to the road. Nebraska law bans all cell phone use for drivers 18 years old and younger. And state law outlaws texting while driving for all motorists on Nebraska’s roads and highways. Fines are $200-300 plus 3 points against a driver’s license."

When looking at the statistics, the department said, "Cell phone use while driving leads to 1.6 million crashes each year. If you send a text that takes five seconds to type when you’re going 55 miles per hour, that’s like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed.

The department also wants to remind people that heavy traffic is likely before and after the game and encourages using NDOT's recommended routes to and from Memorial Stadium:

For drivers arriving in Lincoln on I-80 from the west: Take Exit 397 (south U.S. Highway 77 (US-77)) to Rosa Parks Way into downtown Lincoln.

Take Exit 397 (south U.S. Highway 77 (US-77)) to Rosa Parks Way into downtown Lincoln. For drivers arriving in Lincoln from the east: Take Exit 401 to south Interstate 180 (I-180) into downtown Lincoln.

Take Exit 401 to south Interstate 180 (I-180) into downtown Lincoln. Drivers should avoid Exit 409 between Lincoln and Waverly after the game because it may be closed to improve traffic flow as heavy interstate traffic builds. This may significantly increase traffic on US-6 and cause slowdowns.



For updated information about traffic delays, NDOT said to visit its website, and follow them on Twitter.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.