Husker gameday traffic tips from NDOT for Saturday's game against Purdue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) released traffic tips for Husker fans planning on driving to and from Saturday's game against Purdue — starting with not driving drunk.

The department said, "The Nebraska Department of Transportation is reminding motorists that the decision to drink and drive can haunt you ahead of the Halloween weekend and the Husker home football game against Purdue on October 30."

It added, "What’s scarier than Halloween? Impaired driving and DUIs, which can haunt you for years. Plan a sober ride home ahead of the game so the roads are safe for all drivers. Avoid tricks and treat yourself to an easy drive by checking out real-time traffic alerts at http://511.nebraska.gov/.

In addition, the department wants to remind people that heavy traffic is expected after the game and encouraged using NDOT's recommended routes to and from Memorial Stadium:

For drivers arriving in Lincoln on I-80 from the west: Take Exit 397 (south U.S. Highway 77 (US-77)) to Rosa Parks Way into downtown Lincoln.

Take Exit 397 (south U.S. Highway 77 (US-77)) to Rosa Parks Way into downtown Lincoln. For drivers arriving in Lincoln from the east: Take Exit 401 to south Interstate 180 (I-180) into downtown Lincoln.

Take Exit 401 to south Interstate 180 (I-180) into downtown Lincoln. Drivers should avoid Exit 409 between Lincoln and Waverly after the game because it may be closed to improve traffic flow as heavy interstate traffic builds. This may significantly increase traffic on US-6 and cause slowdowns.



For updated information about traffic delays, NDOT said to visit its website, and follow them on Twitter.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.