I-80 eastbound crash near 84th Street in Omaha, right lane blocked
Right lane block on I-80 eastbound in Omaha
Posted at 5:12 PM, Jun 23, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation is warning motorists of a crash on I-80 eastbound. The right lane is blocked and there appear to be heavy delays.
