TRAFFIC ALERT: HWY 34 closed in Nebraska between the Iowa line and HWY 75
Posted at 11:45 AM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 12:53:12-04
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, U.S. Highway 34 is closed in both directions between U.S. Highway 75 and Iowa state line due to a crash.
