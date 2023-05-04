Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked on Highway 75 northbound between Hamilton and Lake due to crash

Highway 75 shutdown
NDOT
Highway 75 shutdown
Posted at 4:23 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 17:26:29-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Department of Transportation announced late Thursday afternoon that Highway 75 northbound between Hamilton and Lake Streets has restricted lanes due to a crash. Avoid the area if possible.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning anchor team KMTV

3 News Now Mornings