TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked on Highway 75 northbound between Hamilton and Lake due to crash
Posted at 4:23 PM, May 04, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Department of Transportation announced late Thursday afternoon that Highway 75 northbound between Hamilton and Lake Streets has restricted lanes due to a crash. Avoid the area if possible.
