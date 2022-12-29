TRAFFIC ALERT: Three-vehicle crash halts traffic near 16th & Storz
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Authorities confirmed that a three-vehicle crash is slowing traffic in the area of 16th & Storz on Thursday afternoon.
Pack some patience and prepare for delays if you are traveling in this area.
