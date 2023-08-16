Watch Now
UPDATE: All lanes reopen following crash between 60th Street and 72nd Street

Posted at 8:40 AM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 10:59:05-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — UPDATE:
All lanes have reopened following a crash between 60th Street and 72nd Street that blocked lanes.

PREVIOUS:
A crash between 60th Street and 72nd Street has blocked the right lane. Expect delays and slow down in the area.

