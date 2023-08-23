UPDATE: All lanes open following a crash between I-680 and West Dodge Road

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — UPDATE:

All lanes are open following a crash between I-680 and West Dodge Road.

Update:

Crash has cleared all lanes open. https://t.co/s80H3tNJ6T — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) August 23, 2023

PREVIOUS:

According to The Nebraska Department of Transportation, a crash between I-680 and West Dodge Road has blocked the left lane.

#Omaha

Crash W. Dodge Rd WB @ 122nd St.



Left lane blocked.



Keep right in area. pic.twitter.com/7Y2lq7cJYZ — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) August 23, 2023

