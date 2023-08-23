Watch Now
UPDATE: All lanes open following a crash between I-680 and West Dodge Road

Posted at 2:44 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 16:43:03-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — UPDATE:
All lanes are open following a crash between I-680 and West Dodge Road.

PREVIOUS:

According to The Nebraska Department of Transportation, a crash between I-680 and West Dodge Road has blocked the left lane.

