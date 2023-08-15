UPDATE: Lanes have cleared following crash on I-80 westbound at 60th

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — UPDATE:

Lanes cleared following a crash on I-80 westbound at 60th Street. A vehicle remains on the shoulder.

#OPD crash has cleared. A vehicle remains on the shoulder https://t.co/ULmsKRbpsg — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) August 15, 2023

PREVIOUS:

A crash on I-80 westbound at 60th Street has blocked the two center lanes. Slow traffic.

#Omaha CRASH: I-80 WB @ 60th St. The center lanes are blocked. slow traffic advised. https://t.co/VEvi0mWLer pic.twitter.com/ESiFNRLsum — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) August 15, 2023

