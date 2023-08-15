Watch Now
UPDATE: Lanes have cleared following crash on I-80 westbound at 60th

Posted at 8:02 AM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 09:38:41-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — UPDATE:
Lanes cleared following a crash on I-80 westbound at 60th Street. A vehicle remains on the shoulder.

PREVIOUS:
A crash on I-80 westbound at 60th Street has blocked the two center lanes. Slow traffic.

