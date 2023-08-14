Watch Now
UPDATE: All lanes are reopened after crash on I-80 between 42nd and 60th

Posted at 7:48 AM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 11:20:06-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — UPDATE: All lanes have reopened following a crash on I-80 between 42nd and 60th that closed three lanes.

PREVIOUS:
A crash on I-80 between Exit 451: 42nd Street and Exit 450: 60th Street has blocked the three right lanes.

