Try these Christmas tree hat crochet patterns to make beautiful holiday gifts

Christmas is coming! You’ve probably seen the decorations in the store already and a few random TV commercials hinting about the holiday shopping season lurking around the corner. There are only about two months left before Christmas Day, so it isn’t too early to get those gift-giving lists started.

Maybe you have some handmade gifts in mind for this year’s holiday. Crocheting homemade gifts can be a meaningful way to share the holiday spirit with friends and family. Thanks to some creative pattern designers, you can incorporate Christmas into whatever you stitch.

Either of these two adorable Christmas tree hats would make a welcomed addition to someone’s festive fashion collection. You may even want to whip up a few of these soon and give them as early gifts so your friends and loved ones can wear theirs throughout the holiday season!

Both of these patterns are available to download from Etsy, and many of them don’t require a lot of time or too many supplies. And they don’t cost much, either, but you will have to provide your own materials.

$4.46 at Etsy.com

This crocheted Christmas Tree Hat pattern from StellasCosmos even has the star on top! The ruffles all the way around make the hat appear like a nice, full tree ready to be decorated however you like.

You will need worsted-weight yarn (size 4), a yarn needle and a crochet hook (either size G, H, or I, depending on the size you’re crocheting) for this hat. You provide the decorations to trim the tree. Add pom-poms, bells or even battery-operated mini Christmas lights. Please keep decorations age-appropriate to avoid choking hazards.

The instant download pattern is only $4.46. It can be made for any size, from infant to adult. It is listed as a beginner-level pattern and many reviews report it is easy to follow.

$5.17 at Etsy.com

This festive Christmas Tree Hat crochet pattern comes from TinyCraftyCorner on Etsy. The style is similar to the first crochet pattern, but this one has a few little extras, including the trunk-style border and a string of stitched lights or ornaments.

The pattern can be customized to all sizes, from newborn to adult. According to the pattern designer, you’ll need to know how to do a number of basic crochet stitches, including magic circles and the front post double crochet stitch, to complete this project. Based on this description, this hat pattern would likely be good for intermediate-level stitchers.

