At least 19 unaccounted for following explosion at Tennessee explosives manufacturer

At least 19 people are unaccounted for following an explosion at a Tennessee explosives manufacturer on Friday, officials said.

The explosion took place at Accurate Energetic Systems in the Bucksnort area along the Hickman County/Humphreys County line. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said the incident was first reported at 7:45 a.m. Central time.

Davis called it a "devastating blast." He added that there were multiple fatalities.

Emergency services are currently on the scene working to address the situation, but Davis called the scene "secure."

AES specializes in the development, manufacture, handling, and storage of products and explosives for military, aerospace, and commercial demolition markets.

We're told the blast happened close to the time of the regular shift change so there could have been more people there coming and going.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area at this time.

Davis said officials would provide another update at noon local time.

