DOJ deadline to release Epstein files is now just days away

Friday's deadline for the Department of Justice to release all files relating to the Epstein investigation is fast approaching, but the DOJ has not said when they plan to drop the files or if they will do so at all.

Wednesday, Senate Democrats threatened legal action if all files are not released.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer reiterated the unanimous passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act in his chamber and the near unanimous support in the House in November.

The law does allow for certain redactions but also requires public disclosure as to why they're occurring.

"Let me be blunt: We fully expect Trump, Bondi, and their minions to dodge, delay, or partially release these files," Schumer said. "If they release some documents and hide others, the American people will see right through it. And they'll ask the obvious question. We are all asking the obvious question that looms: President Trump, what are you trying to hide?"

RELATED STORY | Third judge approves unsealing of Epstein grand jury materials

Democrats say they'll be able to tell if the administration holds documents unlawfully or abuses narrow exemptions. Schumer says they've been consulting survivors, their legal teams, and other legal experts to plan for next steps.

Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR), the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, is also urging the Treasury Department to release its information, saying he saw documents during the Biden administration that gave insight into the paper trail involving Epstein, where the money was going and payments as a result of blackmail.

The House Oversight Committee is still conducting its investigation as lawmakers prepare to head home for the holidays. More photos are also expected following a new release that began last week.

Meanwhile, Bill and Hillary Clinton, who were set to testify this week before that House Oversight Committee, are now reportedly set to testify in January. Scripps has not yet independently confirmed the updated schedule.