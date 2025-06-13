Kanye West shows up to support Sean 'Diddy' Combs at his federal criminal trial

Rapper Kanye West, known as "Ye," was seen entering the Manhattan courthouse where Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal criminal trial is ongoing.

According to Court TV, Ye was seen entering the courthouse Friday morning and was having his electronic devices checked.

A reporter asked Ye if he was there to support Combs, something he has reportedly said he wanted to do, and he nodded his head and said "yes." He did not respond to other questions.

Ye was escorted to the elevator bank that goes to the lower floors of the courthouse, which is not where the courtroom for Combs' trial is located.

CNN reported that Ye expressed interest in going to the trial to show support and is working on new music with Combs' son, Christian "King" Combs.

Combs' sons have been present in the courtroom for the majority of the ongoing trial.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking, transportation for prostitution and racketeering conspiracy charges. Prosecutors have alleged that he used his power and fortune, along with violence, to commit crimes.

