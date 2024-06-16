'Random' shooting at Michigan splash pad leaves up to 10 injured; suspect believed to be contained

Up to 10 people have been injured after a man opened fire at a splash pad in Rochester Hills, Michigan, on Saturday evening, officials said.

Rochester Hills is about 30 minutes north of Detroit.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said that they believe they have the shooter contained in a house about a half mile from the scene. He also said that the shooting appeared to be random.

“It’s a gut punch… we’ve gone through so many tragedies,” said Sheriff Bouchard.

Officials provide update after up to 10 shot at Rochester Hills splash pad

Bouchard said the victims are being treated at four nearby hospitals.

“It’s heartbreaking… complete thoughts with the families right now,” said Mayor Bryan K. Barnett.

Video of the scene outside the Rochester Hills splash pad

Bouchard stressed that the information was still preliminary and they don't yet have a firm number of victims or the ages, but mentioned there was at least one kid hurt, possibly an 8-year-old.

The suspect reportedly drove up just after 5 p.m. and then approached the splash pad, potentially firing more than 20 shots before leaving the scene. A weapon was recovered at the scene, according to Bouchard.

Rochester officials say that officers of the Rochester Hills Sub Station of Oakland County Sheriff’s Office are on scene now, and are in charge of the crime scene.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office posted to social media that this is an active crime scene, but that they potentially have the suspect contained nearby. Police are still asking the public to steer clear of the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This story was originally published by Kellan Voss at Scripps News Detroit.