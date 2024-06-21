3 dead, multiple shot at Arkansas grocery store

Three people were killed in a mass shooting Friday at a grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas, authorities said.

Fordyce is about 70 miles south of Little Rock, the state's capital.

Arkansas State Police said eight other civilians were shot, along with two law enforcement officers who engaged the suspect.

The injuries to the civilians reportedly range from critical to non-life-threatening. The two police officers who were shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspected shooter was wounded in the shootout with police, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening, and they are in custody.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee-Sanders thanked first responders for their quick actions.

"I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives," she stated on X. "My prayers are with the victims and all those impacted by this horrific incident."

White House Spokesperson Jeremy M. Edwards said federal law enforcement is assisting with the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.