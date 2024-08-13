Historic Celia Cruz quarter is now officially in circulation

The U.S. quarter honoring Cuban singer Celia Cruz is now officially in circulation across the country.

The musician, who passed away in 2003, is now the first Afro-Latina to appear on U.S. currency.

Cruz was selected as one of five women to be featured on the coin as part of the United States Mint's American Women Quarters Program.

The Queen of Salsa, as she was known, appears on the quarter in traditional Cuban attire next to her motto — ¡Azúcar! — which means sugar in Spanish.

"Celia received so many accolades during her lifetime that it was hard to expect a greater honor than those she had already accumulated during her legendary career. But to have been honored by the U.S. Mint in this way is something that would have surprised her greatly since she was a simple and humble woman," said Omer Pardillo-Cid, Cruz's last artistic representative and the executor of her estate, in a press release.

"The adjective 'unique' has been used a great deal, but I really can't find another that is more correct to describe Celia Cruz. Unique and eternal,” Pardillo-Cid said.

Cruz was known for hit songs like "Quimbara,” "La Vida es un Carnaval,” "La Negra Tiene Tumbao,” and her cover of "Guantanamera.”

Cruz won many awards throughout her lifetime, including three Grammy awards and four Latin Grammys.

