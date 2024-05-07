Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt resigns, citing mental health

Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt is relinquishing her crown.

The 24-year-old, who represented Utah, announced her resignation on social media, citing her mental health.

“In life, I strongly value the importance of making decisions that feel best for you and your mental health,” she began. “As individuals, we grow through experiencing different things in life that lead us to learning more about ourselves.”

“Sadly, I have made the very tough decision to resign from the title of Miss USA 2023,” Voigt said in her post on Instagram.

In her caption, Voigt acknowledged that news of her resignation may be unexpected.

“I realize this may come as a large shock to many. Never compromise your physical and mental well-being. Our health is our wealth,” she wrote in her caption.

Voigt recounted some of her favorite parts of the job, including becoming an advocate for anti-bullying, dating violence awareness and prevention, and immigration rights and reform.

As the first Venezuelan American woman to win Miss USA, according to her statement, Voigt said she was also honored to shed light on her roots.

“My hope is that I continue to inspire others to remain steadfast, prioritize your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice, and never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it feels uncertain," said the pageant queen.

Following Voigt's announcement, the Miss USA Organization spoke out in a statement obtained by several media outlets, including CNN and People.

In its statement, the organization thanked Voigt for her service, adding that they "respect and support Noelia’s decision to step down from her duties."

"The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time," the statement said. "We are currently reviewing plans for the transition of responsibilities to a successor, and we will soon announce the crowning of the new Miss USA."

The Miss USA Organization did not immediately return Scripps News’ request for comment.

Voigt was crowned Miss USA in September. She succeeded Morgan Romano of North Carolina.