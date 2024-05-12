Watch Now
Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's "I Had Some Help" hopes to be a new hit sound

Reports said Malone signaled he might be moving away from rap, but the new track with a more country influence hopes to entice fans with something different.
Posted at 9:51 PM, May 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-11 22:51:17-04

A new single was released on Friday morning as Post Malone revealed his new project with country star Morgan Wallen titled “I Had Some Help.” While Wallen is named as a feature artist on the track, it's arguable who is the biggest star in the collaboration.

It's an upbeat contribution to the music landscape that the artists hope will be a summer hit. The accompanying video, directed by Chris Villa, has already garnered nearly five million views on YouTube — just a couple of days after its release.

Post Malone, who has been called a versatile, adaptable artist — appears to be making a possible move into the country music genre, according to critics. The song was called "jovial on the surface," by the New York Times — talking about its subject matter, circling around an ex who is the blame for a wrecked relationship.

The University of Southern California looked at the music industry technique, or "phenomenon" as a paper called it, of combining artists from different genres to increase the popularity of songs. In a paper published in 2018, researchers found that this particular type of "creative collaboration" will have one artist integrate another artist's contribution to the song, then add a "featuring" credit.

The technique appears to have increased in popularity as "featured" artists on Billboard's Hot 100 music charts have spiked "exponentially," researchers found, in the past 20 years.

Post Malone did a surprise set at the Hollywood Bowl last week for the Netflix comedy festival "Netflix is a Joke." He is also set to appear on the ACM Awards this Thursday May 16, Stereogum reported.

