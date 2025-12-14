'Really angry': Parkland survivor recounts Brown University mass shooting

Zoe Weissman, a Brown University sophomore who survived the 2018 Parkland, Florida, high school shooting, said she’s angry to be facing yet another tragedy — again on her own campus.

"I'm numb but I'm also really angry," Weissman told CNN. "I think the sadness will set in when we, you know, get all the victims identified and find out who we lost as a community. But right now I'm just angry that there's kids like me in this country who have had to go through this not once, but twice."

"I can't even put into words how frustrating it is," Weissman added. "And I think that the common denominator around all of that is inaction on the part of Congress. I think that we've seen time and time again, Congress has failed to show that they actually care about their constituents. And if they did, it would immediately pass comprehensive gun violence prevention bills."

Weissman's comments come after a person of interest was detained early Sunday following a mass shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, that left two people dead and several others injured, police said.

Authorities said the individual is a male but have not released further details. The detention came hours after police released video showing a person of interest walking near the scene of the shooting, dressed in all black.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley gave an update about the victims, saying one victim remains in critical condition, seven others are listed as critical but stable, and another person has been discharged from a local hospital. The shooting occurred Saturday afternoon in the Barus and Holley engineering building as final exams were taking place.

"We have a generation of kids who have done active shooter trainings," Smiley said on Sunday. "That was not something I had to do when I was a kid. And we all, I think, maybe, intellectually, we knew it could happen anywhere, including here. But that's not the same as it happening in our community."

Authorities have not said whether all of the victims were students. President Donald Trump weighed in on the shooting, saying on Saturday, “All we can do at this time is pray for those who are injured.”