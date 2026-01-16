Renee Good had gunshot wounds to head, chest and forearm, medical report says

A first responder who was treating Renee Good after an ICE agent shot and killed her last week in Minneapolis said the woman appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, forearm, and head, based on incident reports released by the City of Minneapolis.

According to one first responder’s narrative, Good was “unresponsive, not breathing, with inconsistent, irregular, thready pulse activity” when they encountered her following a shooting in which an ICE officer fired into her vehicle while Good was driving.

The first medical responder reported that they “found two apparent gunshot wounds to the patient’s right chest, one apparent gunshot wound to the patient’s left forearm, a possible gunshot wound with protruding tissue on the left side of the patient’s head.”

Scripps News received the incident reports and 911 transcripts after filing a public records request for the documents.

Although no actual audio was released from the 911 calls, the transcripts paint a picture of what witnesses observed.

In one instance, a 911 operator told the caller to catch their breath after reporting the shooting.

“ICE, ICE fired shots into her windshield,” the caller said, according to the transcript. “I saw (inaudible) an ICE officer fired two shots through her windshield into the driver. She tried to drive away but crashed into the nearest vehicle that was parked. Um, per (sic) partner was out of the vehicle, ran to help. Um, I (inaudible) a vehicle as well and I saw blood all over the driver and then the partner who was trying to provide assistance.”

Another caller used expletives to describe the scene.

“She’s (expletive) dead. They (expletive) shot her (inaudible),” the caller told an operator. “They shot her, like, cause she wouldn’t open her car door. There’s video of it too."

Another caller appeared to have dialed 911 after consulting with law enforcement at a joint operation command center about what happened. That person said, “We had agitators on scene, and we have shots fired by our locals.”

Scripps News expects more records to be released in the coming days.