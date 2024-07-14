Trump calls for Americans to 'stand united' after assassination attempt

Former President Donald Trump said he will remain "defiant in the face of wickedness" after an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania.

"In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win," Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump said he was hit in the upper part of his right ear. He was reportedly checked out at a local hospital before flying back to New Jersey overnight, where he has a home.

The FBI identified the shooter early Sunday as a 20-year-old from Pennsylvania. A Secret Service officer shot and killed him moments after he shot into the crowd, killing one rally attendee and critically injuring two others.

The victim who died was identified Sunday as Corey Comperatore, a husband and father of two children.

"It was a chaotic scene," said Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police. "Law enforcement, I believe, acted heroically — quickly identifying and neutralizing the threat, as well as responding to assist the various victims."

Trump thanked law enforcement for their actions and offered his condolences to the victims.

"Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed," Trump said on Truth Social.

The FBI says the shooting remains an active investigation and is asking anyone with information, photos or videos to submit them at FBI.gov/butler or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

President Joe Biden speaks with Trump

A White House official confirmed to Scripps News that President Joe Biden and Trump had a "good, respectful, brief call" Saturday night.

The conversation happened after President Biden addressed the nation.

"There is no place in America for this kind of violence," he said.

President Biden added, "We must unite this country. We cannot allow this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this."

Republican National Convention

Trump allies say the former president is in "good spirits" ahead of the Republican National Convention.

"I think you're going to see a more emboldened Trump this week," said Scottie Nell Hughes, a Republican strategist and former Trump strategist.

The Republican National Convention is scheduled to begin on Monday and run through Thursday.