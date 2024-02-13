She makes him wanna… say “I do.”

After a nostalgia-inducing Super Bowl performance featuring his early aughts hits, Usher and his long-time girlfriend tied the knot.

Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea were first photographed together in 2016, and they were just friends for years. But in 2019, they arrived as a couple to music producer Keith Thomas’ 40th birthday party. The pair went on to have two children together. They welcomed a daughter in 2020 named Sovereign Bo, and their son Sire Castrello arrived almost a year to the day later. (Usher also shares two teenage boys with ex-wife Tameka Foster.)

During a recent interview with People magazine, Usher made it clear that he wanted a happily ever after with Goicoechea.

“Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course it is an honor and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are,” the 45-year-old told People. “We’ve obviously made a commitment to life for life together because of our children. It wouldn’t be odd for us to get married. We already did here. You know what I’m saying? And we’re going to be in each other’s lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share. That’s beautiful. Our children. But not because of that. I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect.”

The couple procured a marriage license the Thursday before the Super Bowl, leading to speculation that a wedding was in the works.

The ceremony took place at Vegas Weddings’ Terrace Gazebo on Super Bowl Sunday. Usher’s mother was in attendance, along with other close family and friends.

Later that evening, Goicoechea celebrated the special day wearing an all-white pantsuit, and Usher paired his new gold wedding band with a floor-length white fur coat, People reported.

Usher marries his girlfriend in Vegas after Super Bowl performance originally appeared on Simplemost.com