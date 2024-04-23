Walt Disney World restaurant earns first-ever Michelin star

For foodies traveling to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Walt Disney World’s Victoria & Albert’s restaurant has long been a go-to restaurant. The upscale restaurant has won numerous awards, including 24 consecutive AAA Five Diamond Awards and the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award.

Over the years, though, one of the culinary world’s most prestigious honors, the Michelin star, has eluded Victoria & Albert’s — until now.

On April 18, Victoria & Albert’s was one of nine Florida restaurants to earn a Michelin star from the panel of anonymous inspectors who judge each restaurant based on its atmosphere, service and food.

Disney/Steven Diaz

“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized by Michelin for the innovative dining experience our team brings to life here at Victoria & Albert’s,” said Chef de Cuisine Matthew Sowers in a statement shared by the official Disney Parks Blog. “Everybody on our team earned this Star, from our stewards to our culinarians to our pastry chefs, and we hope to inspire future generations of culinary professionals to follow their dreams.”

The official Michelin statement about Victoria & Albert’s spoke highly of Sower’s culinary skill, saying “Chef Matthew Sowers cooks with contemporary verve and draws on influences spanning from Asia to the Nordics.”

Other standout qualities from the judges included Victoria & Albert’s “‘sandwiches’ made with venison carpaccio and red cabbage, and bold sauces like cherry-cola bordelaise.”

Restaurants can earn from one star to three stars based on their evaluation. One Michelin star is awarded “to restaurants using top quality ingredients, where dishes with distinct flavors are prepared to a consistently high standard.” Fewer than 200 U.S. restaurants earn a one-star Michelin rating, so winning this accolade is a major accomplishment.

Known for its wine list of more than 500 varieties and a constantly changing menu to reflect the freshest and finest ingredients, Victoria & Albert’s offers guests three dining experiences, including a meal in the traditional dining room, an expanded menu offering in Queen Victoria’s Room or a luxurious, intimate dining event at The Chef’s Table.

Disney/Kent Phillips

Up to six people can embark on a 3-hour culinary tour around the world customized to the guest’s preferences. Prices for this unique experience start at $425 per guest, not including an optional wine pairing ($210 per guest) or zero-proof pairings ($145 per guest).

The restaurant is located in Walt Disney World’s Grand Floridan Resort. Reservations must be made in advance online or by calling 407-939-3862. This experience books up quickly, so leave plenty of time to make your reservations. Victoria & Albert’s is only for guests ages 19 and up and requires semi-formal or formal attire.

Walt Disney World restaurant earns first-ever Michelin star originally appeared on Simplemost.com