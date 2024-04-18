It’s tough to find a new way to promote a movie in Hollywood these days, but the new “Transformers” movie just took a giant leap for public relations. The upcoming “Transformers One” went far beyond uploading a trailer to YouTube by first launching that trailer into Earth’s atmosphere and debuting it in space.

The far-out publicity stunt was allegedly the first of its kind in the movie business. In the promotional clip shared by Paramount on Thursday, affable stars Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry react to the stunt as they watch it happening before introducing the new trailer.

It was all done using a weather balloon with a camera and tablet attached. Once the device reaches an altitude of 125,000 feet, the tablet plays the trailer, which is shown while the camera’s sky-high view of the planet is seen around the edges of the frame. It makes for a pretty cool video. Watch the whole thing below.

Despite its name, “Transformers One” is the eighth big screen outing focusing on these shape-shifting robots that Paramount has produced since 2007. The film will act as a prequel to the entire franchise and center on the early relationship between series icons Megatron and Optimus Prime.

Unlike the other “Transformers” movies, this one will be animated. Along with Hemsworth and Henry, voice stars include Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm.

“Transformers One” is expected to hit theaters on Sept. 20.

Watch the new ‘Transformers’ movie trailer that was launched in space originally appeared on Simplemost.com