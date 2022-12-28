Breezy and Warmer Wednesday

We stay breezy today with winds out of the south between 15-25 mph most of the day. This will help to warm us up, even though there will be a lot more clouds mixing with the sunshine today. Highs will be in the low 40s, but wind chills likely only get into the mid 30s.

Tonight, the wind lightens up as scattered pockets of rain start to push into northeast Nebraska. The rain stays there overnight, with the rest of us mostly cloudy heading into Thursday morning. Lows will be near 30 degrees.

Rain continues to fall at times Thursday in northeast Nebraska, and it could change into snow by midday, continuing at times through the afternoon. The wintry mix will slowly expand southeast in the second half of the day, but Omaha could manage to stay dry through the evening commute. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Omaha may get skimmed by some snow Thursday night as the wintry mix moves out, but the best chance for accumulation will be up towards Norfolk and Wayne, where up to two inches of snow is possible.

Some sunshine mixes back in with the clouds Friday as we continue to warm into the low 40s.

The stretch of low 40s continues to end 2022 on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs staying in the low 40s.

Our next chance for widespread rain and snow across the region will be next Monday and Tuesday, but there is a lot of uncertainty with the track of this system, meaning there is still a chance of keeping everything as rain.

It will also be breezy early next week, eventually blowing in cooler weather for Tuesday, dropping us into the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 43

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Rain (Northwest)

Low: 30

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain/Snow (Mainly NW)

High: 42

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mild

High: 42

