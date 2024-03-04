A Better Rain Chance Later This Week

It will be a chilly evening, but the wind starts to lighten up tonight. With clearing skies, temperatures will drop in the upper 20s for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday looks nicer, and . It will be mostly sunny and a little warmer, with highs in the upper 50s. The wind will also be lighter, letting it feel warmer too.

Clouds will return for Wednesday, but even with the limited sunshine, we should manage to hit near 60 degree thanks to southeast winds blowing in some warmer air.

Thursday likely starts dry, but by the end of the day, we'll be dodging a number of scattered showers across the region. It'll be a cool day, in the upper 50s with breezy winds. R

Rainfall amount could range from 0.15" to 0.50" from Thursday through Friday. So, this is a great opportunity to get some spring rains back into the soil.

It gets colder overnight and into Friday morning, and few snowflakes could mix in with the scattered rain before Friday morning begins. Some of the scattered wintry mix could linger into the afternoon, but we should be dry by the end of the day Friday. It will be cooler and breezy to close the week, with highs in the upper 40s.

The sunshine is back Saturday, but it stays cool and breezy with upper 40s.

Sunday looks a lot nicer with upper 50s and mostly sunny skies.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Lighter Wind

Low: 27

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 57

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Warm

High: 61

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Showers

High: 56

