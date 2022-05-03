A Brief Break From The Rain

Tuesday starts cloudy, but some sunshine will come out in the afternoon. Winds will be lighter in the afternoon as we warm closer to 60 degrees. While warmer, that's still below average, which is now 70 for Omaha.

Overnight, we will drop back into the low 40s for Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. There will be a few spotty showers to dodge in the afternoon and evening, but rain becomes much more widespread by the late night.

The rain will continue on and off through most of Thursday, holding us back into the upper 50s. It will also be breezy.

A few leftover light showers could linger into Friday, keeping us mostly cloudy, but we start to warm back up. Highs will be in the mid 60s to end the workweek.

Saturday brings more sunshine and warmer weather! Highs will be in the low 70s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Rain and storms become more likely again on Sunday for Mother's Day. Highs will be in the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

We keep warming up early next week, pushing into the 80s Monday with more wind.

TUESDAY

Clearing Skies

Below Average

High: 60

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 42

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Late

High: 61

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Likely

Breezy

High: 58

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.